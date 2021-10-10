Damaging winds in line of Oklahoma storms cause power outages in metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a line of storms moved through the Sooner State, OG&E reports several Oklahoma communities are experiencing power outages.

According to the OG&E outage map, 11,232 customers were affected by the storms as of 10 p.m., October 10.

OG&E sent out the following statement on Sunday night’s outages:

Sunday night’s high winds and severe storms continue to move through OG&E’s service area in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. As of 9:30 p.m., outages in the Oklahoma City metro continue to decline, and our crews will be working overnight to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. While crews are working, please stay away from downed power lines and anything they are touching. Complete restoration estimates are not available at this time. Customers can report an outage by signing into their oge.com account, sign up for myOGEalerts, then report via text, or call 800-522-6870.

To view the estimated restoration time, check the outage map.

The Oklahoma Electric Cooperative 1,758 customers are without power as of 10 p.m.