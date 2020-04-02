Dance classes go virtual for OKC studio during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With kids staying home during the coronavirus outbreak, parents are trying to find ways to maintain some form of normalcy.

They can’t go play sports or take part in other extracurricular activities right now – but a local dance studio is getting creative to keep kids their toes.

“This is totally new to us – offering only virtual classes but it’s been a really fun way to get to see the kids and still provide them dance classes and a fun spot during the week,” said Tracy Genheimer, owner of Tippi Toes Dance – OKC/Edmond.

For now, she’s moved their classes online, with teachers pre-recording instructions for their kids.

“Each week one virtual class is added to their account,” Genheimer said.

The kids having a ball.

“They said they’ve just loved being able to dance and hear the familiar Tippi Toes songs they get to hear during their regular weekly classes,” Genheimer said.

It also provides parents, many working from home, with a 30-minute break.

“Their child gets to dance and parents get to take a little bit of a breather from all of the hustle and bustle that’s going on in our homes every day now,” said Genheimer.

In addition to the pre-recorded classes, they’ve added a live element – offering Zoom parties, dancing, stretching and more once per week.

“Yesterday we did story time with them so then they get that real-time interaction as well,” said Genheimer.

It’s giving families a sense of familiarity and community in a time of social distancing.

“Tippi Toes’ mission has always been to provide positive and encouraging dance classes and we just feel like now more than ever we’ve been given this mission to bring this out to our families as well as other people in the community,” said Genheimer.

For more information on registering, visit the Tippi Toes website.

Talk to your kids’ instructors – no matter what activity they take part in – and see if they offer or could offer online options like this at this time.