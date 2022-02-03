OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Throughout the day on Thursday, temperatures will remain in the teens and single digits across Oklahoma. Wind chills are expected to make it feel like -10 degrees in Oklahoma City.

That kind of cold is life threatening.

Watch for signs of hypothermia like shivering, exhaustion, confusing, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness.

This chart from the National Weather Service shows that it doesn’t have to be super cold, and the wind doesn’t have to blow hard, to give someone frostbite in as little as a half-hour.

Wind Chill Chart (National Weather Service)

For example, for someone outside when the temperature is around five degrees and the wind is at 35 mph, frostbite can set in after about 30 minutes. If the temperature drops to -5 degrees with the same wind speed, frostbite can set in in about 10 minutes.

EMSA says it’s imperative residents dress appropriately if working or spending time outside.

The following tips will help those outside stay warm:

When possible, try to work in an area sheltered from the wind.

Dress appropriately. Wear at least three layers of clothing: an outer layer to break the wind and allow some ventilation (like gore tex or nylon); a middle layer of wool, down, or synthetic pile to absorb sweat and retain insulating properties when wet; and an inner layer of cotton or synthetic weave to allow ventilation and escape of perspiration.

Layer clothing to create air pockets that help retain body heat. Layering also makes adapting to changes in weather and level of physical exertion easier.

Keep a change of clothing available in case your work clothes get wet. If your clothes get wet, you should try to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Pay special attention to protecting your feet, hands, head, and face. Your head should be covered (up to 40% of your body heat can be lost when your head is exposed). Fingers and hands lose their dexterity at temperatures below 59°F. Find gloves that will allow you to perform the tasks you need to perform and remember to put dry gloves on if your gloves get wet.

Wear boots or shoes that protect against cold and dampness. Footwear needs be insulated and fit comfortably with several layers of socks.

Avoid wearing dirty or greasy clothing because they have poor insulating properties and will allow you to get cold faster than clean clothing.

Stay off the roadways if you can. If you must drive, give yourself extra time, limit distractions inside your vehicle, and stay alert for sudden deterioration in weather conditions.