OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees this week, experts want to make sure Oklahomans are prepared to beat the heat.

“It was kind of crazy,” said Jacob Giambaresi, a construction worker. “I checked the temperature. Over 100 degrees, you’re thinking ‘great, I got to go work in that.'”

Since issuing a heat alert last week, EMSA says it has responded to 23 heat-related calls in OKC alone. Many of those calls required a trip to the hospital.

“Which means that not only are they succumbing to the heat, but their body is actually in pretty significant distress,” said Adam Paluka with EMSA.

However, it can all be prevented.

“Everybody needs to take this heat very seriously,” said Paluka. “Nobody has to die because of this, but it’s because people don’t take heat seriously and they’re not taking these precautions that we ended up having to run 911 calls.”

Here’s what you should do:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before being out in the summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors

Take plenty of breaks in the shade

No alcohol or caffeine

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public area with air conditioning during the day

Don’t limit your air conditioning use

Use the buddy system if working outdoors

Check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors

“We’ll be out here all day. A full, probably 8 hours. Biggest thing is water, staying hydrated,” said Giambaresi.

OG&E is also working to help Oklahomans get through this heat wave.

“Keep those drapes shut, it helps lower the temperature in your home,” said Carson Cunningham, a spokesman for OG&E. “A very easy step that folks don’t think about is if you raise your thermostat just one degree, it can save up to 3% on your energy costs.”

Cunningham added that if you have problems with your air conditioning, you can go to a cooling zone to get a break from the heat. A link to those locations is here.