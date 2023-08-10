OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla, (KFOR) – The Midwest Fire Department is encouraging parents with curious children to lock up those chemicals that could possibly be seen as a drink to children.

According to Midwest Fire officials, police responded to a call at Good Shepherd Lutheran about a possible poisoning. Three kids got into some pine cleaning solution, thinking it might be apple juice.

Authorities confirm they only dipped their fingers into the liquid to taste it. The children were examined and did not suffer any serious injuries.