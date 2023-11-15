OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Singer and songwriter Darla Zuhdi is coming to Oklahoma City this December.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS), Darla Z will be putting on “A Night of Christmas Music” live at the Oklahoma History Center on Friday, December 15, beginning at 7 p.m.

Officials say this will be a benefit concert for the History Center as Zuhdi performs popular holiday songs like “O Holy Night”, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “White Christmas.” She will also be performing her most recent song, “To All the Gabbys in the World”, written for victims of domestic abuse.

“I’m so excited to be singing and performing in a Christmas benefit concert for the Oklahoma History Center,” said Zuhdi. “Not only is it going to be a night filled with great Christmas music, but it will give some Oklahomans who haven’t been to the History Center the opportunity to see just how beautiful the building is and learn first-hand the incredibly interesting artifacts and exhibits it contains. These exhibits show just how much the people of Oklahoma’s significant and historic contributions have meant to the world and to Oklahoma.”

Zuhdi’s musical career began when she opened for a Willie Nelson concert. Since then, she has performed numerous times in Las Vegas, has worked with Wayne Newton and starred in three public television music specials, officials say.

OHS says Al Fike will also be performing alongside Zuhdi. He has performed with other popular artists such as Bob Hope, Zig Ziglar, Ricky Skaggs, Lee Greenwood and others.

Admission is $25 for OHS members and $35 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at store.okhistory.org.