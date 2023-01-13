OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Friday, Oklahoma City Police released video from the breaking news KFOR brought you last week of a high-speed chase across Oklahoma County.

The suspect stole a truck out of a yard in Pottawatomie County and the situation quickly turned dangerous as officers trailed him.

During the chase, he came close to hitting several other cars before eventually firing shots at officers and deputies.

Police said the chase began when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle.

Officers located the suspect in parking lot in Northeast Oklahoma City, and that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

Dash cam video shows the suspect in the car leave the parking lot, and police are led to a home where he tries to steal another car, but is unable to.

However, he was able to steal a handgun from that vehicle.

That handgun happens to be Chad Yousey’s pistol.

“When I saw him do that, I yelled to the officer, ‘Hey, I have a weapon in that truck. And I believe that he has it in the car,’” said Chad Yousey, owner of stolen gun.

After the suspect got a hold of the gun, it led to a high-speed chase across Oklahoma County.

“During the course of that pursuit, he had reached speeds of upwards of 100 miles per hour extremely dangerous situation, several times, getting close to hitting several vehicles,” said Aaron Brilbeck of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

During the chase, the suspect shot at an officer, striking the car.

Two bystanders heard the chaos.

“We saw the cop cars come flying by here… Then they turned around and went streaming back that way and I think we heard a gunshot. We went that way, and then within just a few minutes, that red car came flying back down here with a bunch more cops after him and a couple of more gunshots,” said Sheila and Danny McAllister, witnesses of high-speed chase.

The suspect eventually crashed into a tree while trying to drive through a wooded area near Harrah.

“He apparently was also involved in some type of a domestic incident over in Lincoln County where he slashed someone’s tires,” said Brilbeck.

Dash cam video shows the suspect exiting the car but refusing to follow officers’ commands.

Police said less lethal devices including gas rounds and an impact round were used on the suspect.

Now, one woman is left without a car.

“It started setting in. I’m like, someone actually took my car. Shock kicked in immediately… I do not wish that on anybody watching your car get completely destroyed like that when you’ve worked so hard for it is terrible,” said Seryna Sigman, owner of stolen car.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help her purchase a new vehicle.

Fortunately, no bystanders or officers were injured.

Suspect, 22-year-old Hunter Berry was booked into Oklahoma County Detention Center on multiple complaints including endangering others while eluding a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, use of firearm while committing a felony, and shooting with intent to kill.