LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A dashboard camera captured the moment a reckless driver slammed into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

On April 18, an OHP trooper was parked in the inside lane of the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County.

Officials say the trooper was providing traffic control for a maintenance crew working on the turnpike.

Authorities say a driver swerved to avoid another marked OHP unit, overcorrected to the left, and slammed into the trooper.

The trooper was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver was given a citation for reckless driving.