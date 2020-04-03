Data: 62 percent of deceased COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma had underlying health condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow, health officials are providing more details about some of those patients.

Officials say they are preparing for a potential spike in the number of cases and believe the virus will peak in Oklahoma in about two weeks.

In the meantime, state leaders are trying to figure out how prepared Oklahoma hospitals will be to treat a sudden increase in patients.

“We’re just trying to finalize where we think our peak’s gonna be, when we think our peak is gonna be. That will drive our decision making on hospital beds, ICU, ventilators,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

Right now, Oklahoma hospitals have 35% of ICU beds available across the state and 776 ventilators.

According to data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, officials say they have an average of 13.7 days worth of personal protective equipment for medical personnel.

So far, 988 Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus, which has caused 38 deaths.

Officials say 182 patients are currently hospitalized, and 144 of those are in the ICU.

Right now, 313 patients are under investigation in the hospital for COVID-19, including 137 people who are in ICU.

Experts say about 10 percent of patients have either worked in or were patients in a health care or long-term care setting.

When looking at the deaths from COVID-19, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say underlying health conditions played a big role in many cases.

In all, 62 percent of the deceased had at least one other health issue like diabetes, heart disease, circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease, or renal failure.

The average age of deceased patients is 71-years-old.