OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been looking to purchase a home in Oklahoma City, you probably know how hot the housing market has been.

For the past year, home buyers across the United States have been facing higher prices, stiff competition for homes, and reduced inventory.

According to Porch.com, homes in Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Utah were typically off of the market within 14 days of being listed.

To determine the cities where homes are selling fastest, researchers at Porch calculated the median days on the market in each location using sales data from Redfin in 2021.

The large cities where homes sold fastest are as follows:

Aurora, Colorado Indianapolis, Indiana Omaha, Nebraska Denver, Colorado Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Seattle, Washington Sacramento, California Fresno, California Portland, Oregon Tampa, Florida San Diego, California Tulsa, Oklahoma San Jose, California Bakersfield, California Oakland, California.

Oklahoma City came in fifth on the list with 71% of homes sold in less than two weeks. In fact, the average home was only on the market for eight days.

The median sales price in OKC was $226,298.

Tulsa also made the list at No. 12 with 67% of homes off the market in less than two weeks. The average home in Tulsa was sold in 12 days for a median sales price of $201,508.