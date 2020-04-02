Data: Oklahoma hospitals have 816 ventilators available ahead of expected peak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although Oklahoma has only been dealing with confirmed novel coronavirus cases now for less than a month, some Oklahoma hospitals are already preparing for a peak as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.

Officials say they are preparing for a potential spike in the number of cases and believe the virus will peak in Oklahoma in about two weeks.

In the meantime, state leaders are trying to figure out how prepared Oklahoma hospitals will be to treat a sudden increase in patients.

“We’re just trying to finalize where we think our peak’s gonna be, when we think our peak is gonna be. That will drive our decision making on hospital beds, ICU, ventilators,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

Right now, Oklahoma hospitals have 39% of ICU beds available and 816 ventilators.

According to data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, officials say they have an average of 9.7 days worth of personal protective equipment for medical personnel.

So far, 719 Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus, which has caused 30 deaths.

Officials say 174 patients are currently hospitalized, and 98 of those are in the ICU.

Right now, 323 patients are under investigation in the hospital for COVID-19, including 145 people who are in ICU.

Experts say about 10 percent of patients have either worked in or were patients in a health care or long-term care setting.

The governor says he has also designated two hospitals to specifically care for COVID-19 patients, but those hospitals haven’t been named. Officials say one is in Tulsa and the other is in Oklahoma City.