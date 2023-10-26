OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State of Oklahoma has scheduled the execution of its fourth death row inmate of 2023.

Philip Hancock, 59, was sentenced to death for the 2001 murders of Robert ‘Bob’ Jett Jr. and James Lynch. He was convicted of Murder in the First Degree in Oklahoma County

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Hancock will be executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary on November 30 at 10 a.m.

This comes after the executions of Scott Eizember on January 12, Jemaine Cannon on July 20 and Anthony Sanchez on September 21.