OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman has been waiting months to find out where her relatives were located, and she finally has answers.

“I was just so worried about them,” said Madeline Lewis.

Madeline Lewis told KFOR she hadn’t seen two of her family members since July of 2021, but that changed after her father, Patrol Supervisor Lt. Richard Lewis, was charged with two counts of child neglect.

He’s accused of forcing a 15-year-old and his 9-year-old brother to live alone in Norman’s Cimarron Trail Apartment Complex.

The boys were left to fend for themselves and pay their rent, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Family members snapped a picture of the boys’ apartment fridge, and they claimed the boys had no adult supervision.

“I was just so worried about them. I was afraid that they were in danger,” said Madeline. “A predator could have been watching them. There could have been a break-in.”

Madeline told KFOR her dad cut off all communication with the boys and her. He even stopped allowing her and her grandparents to see them, stated Madeline.

She claimed she reached out to ​Norman police twice to ask about the boys’ condition; once in August and again in December of 2021.

“I figured that if the police wouldn’t help me, who would? And I spent many nights crying, many nights very upset, praying that they were safe, not knowing where they were,” said Madeline.

According to court documents, the boys told police they moved into the complex in August last year. For six months, Madeline and her family did not know where they were.

“Their spirits have changed so much, and it makes me so happy that they’re here with us,” said Madeline. “And I just look at them and I almost can’t believe that they’re here with us, just because we went so long, not knowing if they were alive.”

Madeline believes her father did not act alone, and more people knew about it.