Daughter of Oklahoma man allegedly murdered by boss now suing suspect

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The daughter of a Guthrie man murdered and found buried beneath a septic tank is now suing the suspect.

Daniel Triplett, the boss of Brent Mack, was charged with murder in the first degree and desecration of a corpse after Mack’s body was found in October.

Brent Mack

“When we got the call that they pulled my dad out of a 13-foot hole, with a 2,500-pound septic tank on top of his body, I thought I was going to have a heart attack,” said Terrell Mack, Brent Mack’s son.

Terrell Mack is talking about the horrifying moment he learned his father was murdered in Logan County.

It’s been nearly two months since Brent’s body was found, and now his daughter is suing the man charged in his murder– Daniel Triplett.

Daniel Triplett

Triplett was Brent’s former boss, charged with murder in the first degree and desecration of a human corpse on Oct. 25. He owns a septic tank installation business.

“He didn’t die naturally. You took him from us. That’s devastating,” Terrell said.

Brent’s daughter, Raychelle Wilson is listed as the plaintiff in the wrongful death suit filed on Tuesday.

Terrell says the suit is on behalf of all three of Brent’s kids seeking damages.

“He has access to multiple properties and multiple businesses,” Terrell said. “And for you to take a life and feel like there’s no repercussions behind that, someone has to stand up because he felt like he just killed somebody who didn’t matter to anyone.”

The court documents say “as a result of the decedents death, plaintiff and her siblings have lost the companionship love of their father and the parent child relationship has been destroyed.”

It goes on to say the family has “incurred funeral expenses and other damages… In the excess of $10,000.”

“I want him to go to jail and I hope they put a picture of my father in his jail cell so you can get a daily reminder for the rest of his life of what he did. That’s what I would love to see happen,” Terrell said.

“Why should he get a slap on the wrist because he’s an upstanding citizen in the community? I didn’t know upstanding citizens of a community murder people,” Terrell said.

Currently, Triplett is out of jail on a $500,000 bond.