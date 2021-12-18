Daughters of the American Revolution posthumously honor Oklahoma State University’s first female graduate

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Daughters of the American Revolution honored the first woman to graduate from Oklahoma State University with a special, posthumous award.

The late Jessie Thatcher Bost, OSU’s first alumna, was posthumously honored with DAR’s Women in American History Award.

Beverly Golden, Bost’s granddaughter and an OSU alumna, accepted the award.

DAR’s Cimarron Chapter nominated Bost for the award, which celebrates “notable women who have been intellectual, educational, social, religious, political, scientific or cultural innovators,” an OSU news release states.

“We are so proud to acknowledge Jessie Thatcher Bost for this prestigious award,” said Mary Woods, the chapter’s Women in American History chair, who led the nomination effort. “She is truly a distinguished woman in American history. What a wonderful choice to be Cimarron Chapter DAR’s first nominee for this award.”

Oklahoma State University

Bost graduated from OSU in 1897, back when it was Oklahoma A&M College, becoming the first woman to graduate from an Oklahoma college.

“She believed education held the key to independence and opportunity and spent most of her life as a teacher in Oklahoma public schools,” the news release states.

Bost co-founded the Sigma Literary Society while at OAMC, and worked as an assistant at the campus library. She was instrumental in setting up the library, providing much needed consistency in the library’s early years, during which librarians changed frequently.

She went on to become the first president of both the Alumni Association and the Half-Century Club.

OSU named its first women’s dormitory in her honor in 1925.

The OSU Library contains the Jessie Thatcher Bost Collection, featuring her essays, photos, class notebooks and other OAMC memorabilia. Go to the OSU Library website to learn more about the collection.