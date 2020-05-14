Dave & Buster’s opens with new safety protocols

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular family entertainment venue has reopened its doors with a few additional safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Officials say Dave & Buster’s is now open in Oklahoma City, but you will notice new safety protocols in place.
The protocols include:
- Multiple hand sanitizer stations
- Disinfectant wipes available to wipe down games and tables
- Dedicated staff to sanitize tables and games regularly
- Limit the number of guests allowed for social distancing
- Staff wearing masks and gloves
- Employee health/temperature check prior to starting shift
- Masks and gloves available for guests
- Tables at least six feet apart for social distancing
- Suspended use of some games for social distancing
- 1-time use disposable menus
Organizers say they are also giving $10 game cards to all first responders and healthcare professionals who present a valid badge or ID card.