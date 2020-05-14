Dave & Buster’s opens with new safety protocols

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular family entertainment venue has reopened its doors with a few additional safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say Dave & Buster’s is now open in Oklahoma City, but you will notice new safety protocols in place.

The protocols include:

Multiple hand sanitizer stations

Disinfectant wipes available to wipe down games and tables

Dedicated staff to sanitize tables and games regularly

Limit the number of guests allowed for social distancing

Staff wearing masks and gloves

Employee health/temperature check prior to starting shift

Masks and gloves available for guests

Tables at least six feet apart for social distancing

Suspended use of some games for social distancing

1-time use disposable menus

Organizers say they are also giving $10 game cards to all first responders and healthcare professionals who present a valid badge or ID card.