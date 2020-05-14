Follow the Storms
Dave & Buster’s opens with new safety protocols

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular family entertainment venue has reopened its doors with a few additional safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say Dave & Buster’s is now open in Oklahoma City, but you will notice new safety protocols in place.

The protocols include:

  • Multiple hand sanitizer stations
  • Disinfectant wipes available to wipe down games and tables
  • Dedicated staff to sanitize tables and games regularly
  • Limit the number of guests allowed for social distancing
  • Staff wearing masks and gloves
  • Employee health/temperature check prior to starting shift
  • Masks and gloves available for guests
  • Tables at least six feet apart for social distancing
  • Suspended use of some games for social distancing
  • 1-time use disposable menus

Organizers say they are also giving $10 game cards to all first responders and healthcare professionals who present a valid badge or ID card.

