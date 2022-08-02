OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to Bricktown will soon be able to enjoy a popular chicken restaurant that is new to the Sooner State.

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant and the first in Oklahoma.

The restaurant, located at 208 Johnny Bench Dr. in Oklahoma City, opens Friday, Aug. 5.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries.

The restaurant offers seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper for each order.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just five short years ago. We are ecstatic to be opening our first restaurant in the state of Oklahoma!”

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.