HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has announced that it is set to take over the operations of the Davis Correctional Facility, in Holdenville, from CoreCivic on Oct. 1, 2023. This move brings the facility under the State of Oklahoma umbrella for inmates and employees.

In October, DCF employees will become ODOC employees on the changeover date, receiving state benefits immediately.

“We are excited to welcome the employees into the ODOC family as we make this transition,” said ODOC Executive Director Steven Harpe. “They will be, as with all our employees, the greatest asset at the facility.”

To help with the changeover ODOC officials say, operations will remain consistent with current CoreCivic practices. This will help ensure a smooth transition. However, ODOC will assess processes and make necessary changes to ensure quality care for those housed in Holdenville.

“By taking over operations at DCF, we can more efficiently and effectively care for the men incarcerated there,” said Dir. Harpe. “We are changing lives in our facilities daily and want to continue to offer the same high standard of professionalism and respect to all Oklahoma inmates.”

With the addition of DCF, ODOC expands its footprint across the state with 17 state-run institutions (15 male, two female) ranging from minimum to maximum security and operates five community corrections centers (four male and one female).