Davis woman dies after I-35 vehicle crash involving two semis

One person is dead after a crash on I-35 in McClain County.

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified a woman who died in a vehicle crash this week along I-35 in McClain County.

The incident happened Monday on I-35 northbound near Wayne just before 9:30 a.m.

According to a trooper’s report, two semis and an SUV were traveling at a slow rate of speed in traffic congestion in an upcoming construction zone.

At one point, a semi struck the SUV in the rear, causing the SUV to hit another semi. The SUV then departed the roadway to the right.

The driver of the SUV, 63-year-old Julia Kraus, of Davis, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger was taken to the hospital with internal injuries. His condition is unknown.

The drivers of the semis were not injured.

OHP says the cause of the crash was due to “inattention.”

