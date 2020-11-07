DAY 12: 40,000 Oklahomans still without power, OG&E releases new timeline of restoration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Originally OG&E claimed all customers will have their power restored by Friday night, but now the company says they will have to work through the weekend after “finding more damage than expected.”

“They have left Oklahoma completely in the dark,” Oklahoma City resident Trevor Cunningham said.

Trevor Cunningham tells KFOR he’s out of lifelines and left with little answers. Friday is his 12th day without power.

“You feel like you don’t matter,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham is just one of 40,000 Oklahomans who are on their knees, still begging for OG&E’s help after an October ice storm blindsided the heartland.

“It’s very frustrating to see such a large corporation that services a huge area in Oklahoma completely drop the ball,” Cunningham said.

Geronimo Marquez lives near Southwest 23rd and Agnes and is on day 10 without power.

“I got my milk and my tortillas in my ice chest,” Oklahoma City resident Geronimo Marquez said.

Marquez showed KFOR his empty fridge. Now, he’s forced to store his food in his ice chest while sleeping in the dark.

“I was told the power was going to be on today,” Marquez said. “I don’t know what happened.”

As for a tangible timeline, OG&E admits they have to push back their deadline from Friday night to Monday morning.

“We just found more damage than we expected,” David Kimmel with OG&E said.

“We need to prepare right now so we don’t have the 10-12 day or two to three week power outages,” State Representative for Oklahoma’s 93rd House District Mickey Dollens said.

State Rep. Mickey Dollens tells KFOR he’s not satisfied. Dollens has been in his car driving around and reporting outages himself.

He is now pressing OG&E for transparency.

“We need tree mitigation, limb maintenance and grid infrastructure,” Dollens said.

“We need to make sure there is a real prioritization plan,” OKC City Councilwoman Jo Beth Hamon (Ward 6) said.

On a city level, Dollens is teaming up with Hamon.

“Our hands are tied because we have never had these preventative conversations before,” Hamon said.

“You just feel forgotten,” Cunningham said. “You feel left behind.”

According to OG&E, power will be restored for Bethany, Choctaw, El Reno, Harrah, Jones, Mustang, Moore, Norman, Piedmont, Spencer, Warr Acres, Yukon and South Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Edmond, Guthrie, Nichols Hils, the Village and Oklahoma City areas north of Interstate 40 will be restored Sunday.

Dollens says the state has requested FEMA assistance, and Oklahoma does meet all the qualifications for money.

