OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The manhunt for Kameron Jenkins continues.

Jenkins has been on the run for more than 48 hours after he allegedly shot a Cleveland County Deputy on I-35, near Davis, on Wednesday.

Kameron Jenkins is a suspect in a deputy shooting and the death of a a bystander.

Jenkins, Kameron, Image courtesy OHP

According to the affidavit, Dep. Sean Steadman was attempting to conduct a traffic stop, on a Volkswagon Jetta near Exit 60. When the vehicle didn’t stop, Steadman conducted a tactical vehicle intervention and stopped the Jetta.

Gunfire was then exchanged between Jenkins and Steadman. During that time, Gwaun Frierson was the passenger of a dump truck travelling northbound on I-35 when Frierson was struck and killed by the gunfire.

Gwaun Frierson. Image courtesy Tiara James.

Steadman was shot in the chin and flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputy Sean Steadman, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department image (left) and KFOR image.

More than 100 law enforcement officers swarmed the area, searching backyards and rivers.

The U.S. Marshals are also involved in the manhunt.

“They’re following all kinds of leads where there have been sightings. I’m not prepared to say where I believe he is right now,” said Johnny Kuhlman, U.S. Marshal.

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett is asking anyone in the county who has trail or game cameras, doorbell cameras or security cameras to check them for any signs or sightings of Jenkins.

If you have information on where to find Jenkins or if you have seen him, call 911.

Authorities are offering an $11,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. You can submit information anonymously by calling 405-235-7300 or 1-855-211-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the OKC Crime Stoppers website.