Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear

Daycare workers credited with saving Oklahoma woman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Workers at an Oklahoma daycare are being credited with saving a woman who was being held against her will.

On April 16, court documents state that a woman slipped notes to her children’s daycare workers, saying she was being held against her will. The note claimed that her boyfriend, Justin Kramer, had also threatened her with a knife.

The daycare workers immediately called police.

Officers were able to spot Kramer’s vehicle and took him into custody.

Kramer was booked into jail on several charges including domestic abuse strangulation and kidnapping.

Justin Kramer
Justin Kramer

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter