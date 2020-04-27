Daycare workers credited with saving Oklahoma woman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Workers at an Oklahoma daycare are being credited with saving a woman who was being held against her will.

On April 16, court documents state that a woman slipped notes to her children’s daycare workers, saying she was being held against her will. The note claimed that her boyfriend, Justin Kramer, had also threatened her with a knife.

The daycare workers immediately called police.

Officers were able to spot Kramer’s vehicle and took him into custody.

Kramer was booked into jail on several charges including domestic abuse strangulation and kidnapping.

Justin Kramer