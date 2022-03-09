OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This coming weekend is when Daylight Saving Time begins!

We can hear the groans BUT it means longer days and shorter nights with more sunlight in the evening hours.

In the U.S. the second Sunday in March is when clocks are set forward by one hour and they turn back again the first Sunday in November.

However, Hawaii and most of Arizona do not honor the clock change and stay on their current time.

The Oklahoma legislature continues to debate bills each year with some lawmakers proposing to stay on the current time while other bills propose moving to Daylight Saving Time and staying on that time. None of the bills have won approval from both houses of the legislature. There are several on on the agenda for the current term.

In recent years 18 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to remain on daylight saving time year-round.

The catch is Congress will allow such a change if surrounding states enact the same legislation. Federal law does not currently allow state’s to go full-time with DST and would have to act before states could adopt those changes.

Congress doesn’t have to approve a move if states choose to remain on standard time.

Arizona and Hawaii and some U.S. territories have chosen to remain on standard time so they will not set the clocks forward this coming weekend.

Currently, in Congress, there are bills that have sat in committees for months to do away with the change. If nothing changes this year, most of the U.S. will “fall back” into standard time on Nov. 6 at 2 a.m.

Research suggests that the disruption can have negative impacts on people’s health, including sleep loss and heart problems. It can also mess with the body’s internal clock, which in turn is linked to obesity, depression and diabetes, among other issues, the Associated Press reports.

Additionally, studies have associated the period right after the time change with an increase of traffic accidents.

Over a dozen states have moved to enact year-round daylight saving time, with measures being approved either by legislation or ballot measures. But without congressional action, states can’t simply move to DST due to the Uniform Time Act approved in 1966. Under the legislation, states are only permitted to remain in standard time all year, if they so choose.