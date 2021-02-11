Days of Our Lives, Jeopardy! to air Friday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of a couple of popular NBC shows will need to set their DVRs to capture Thursday’s episodes.

Days of Our Lives will air at 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning. DVR users need to set their DVRs to record both the 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. episodes of ‘Early Today’ capture the entire hour of the show.

Thursday’s episode of Jeopardy! will air at 2 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning. DVR users will need to record ‘Right This Minute.’

KFOR will not re-air the 3:30 p.m. episode of Jeopardy because it is a repeat.

Missed Rachael Ray episodes from Wednesday and Thursday will air on KAUT on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

