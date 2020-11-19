Days of Our Lives to air early Friday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to continued coronavirus coverage, Thursday’s Days of Our Lives episode will air in the early hours of Friday.
Today’s episode of Days of Our Lives will air on KFOR-TV Friday morning at 2:30 a.m.
DVR users will need to record both the 2:30am and 3am episode of Early Today in order to capture the entire 1-hour Days of Our Lives.
