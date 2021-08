OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the NBC News interruption, Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives will air at a later time.

Days of Our Lives will air from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

DVR users will need to record the 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. episode of 1st Look in order to capture the entire episode.