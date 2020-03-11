DCPD searches for suspects in fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Del City Police Department is searching for the drivers of two vehicles who hit a pedestrian then fled the scene.

Just before 9 p.m. March 9, Del City officers were called to the 4800 block of SE 44th St. for a fatal auto-pedestrian accident.

Investigators were able to determine that 31-year-old Tokarra R. McFee was attempting to cross SE 44th when they were struck by a white, 4-door sedan and hit again a few moments later by a silver Nissan X-Terra.

Both vehicles fled the scene before first responders arrived.

silver Nissan X-Terra

If you have any information on this incident or recognize these vehicles, call Del City Police at 405-677-2443.