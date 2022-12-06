OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This week, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) will launch a series of informational meetings for families on the DDS Wait List.

Earlier this year, the Oklahoma State Legislature appropriated $32.5 million to end the 13 year long wait list.

This month, the agency is starting to connect with families who will be coming off the wait list January 1st.

Those eligible for a Medicaid Waiver in the first quarter of 2023, applied for services between April 2012 and December 2013.

These families have been invited to attend a family meeting to learn more about eligibility.

The DHS has lost contact with many of these individuals over the years.

Each eligible family who attends will receive $100; an incentive for more families to participate.

News 4 has been reporting on the Developmental Disability Services (DDS) Wait List which had grown to 13 years long.

As of this month, there are 4,163 individuals on the DDS Wait List.

These Medicaid waivers provide services like job training, home renovations, meal prep and personal care for intellectually disabled Oklahomans.

The Wait List was the result of a financial shortfall because there wasn’t enough funding to serve every eligible Oklahoman with a need.

Earlier this year, the state legislature approved $32.5 million dollars to eliminate the wait list; the largest ever single-year increase.

Each quarter the DHS is moving hundreds of families off the DS Wait List and onto the Medicaid Waiver service program.

In order to speed the process along, the agency wants Oklahoma families to have a clear understanding of what services they may need.

About 900 families have been invited to attend one of six informational meetings around Oklahoma.

MORE TOP STORIES:

“We will have providers in those geographic areas come to those regional family meetings to make introductions, to start talking and thinking about what services would improve people’s lives and give them the support that they need to continue to be and to be in the community successfully,” said Interim DHS Director, Samantha Galloway.

Eligible families will receive an invitation to a regional meetings based on their application date.

Sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Dec. 6 in Oklahoma City

Dec. 7 in Enid

Dec. 12 in Broken Arrow

Dec. 13 in McAlester

Dec. 14 in Oklahoma City

Registration is required. Visit DDS-Meetings to register.

Families can call 844-944-9301 for more information.

The DHS needs accurate contact information for all DDS Wait List families to communicate when individuals will be eligible for services: UPDATE CONTACT INFORMATION HERE.