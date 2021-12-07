‘Dead Last’: Oklahoma City ranked as unhealthiest of America’s 100 largest cities; how new grant program aims to change that

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This year, the American Fitness Index ranked Oklahoma City as the unhealthiest of America’s 100 most populous cities. The index ranking considered a multitude of variables, including personal health behaviors.

According to the report, only 69% of Oklahoma City residents reported exercising in the last 30 days.

In an effort to improve our state health, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation is launching OKCGetsFit, a new grant program. It is seeking applications for projects that will inspire OKC Metro residents who aren’t usually active in their daily lives to become active, foster social connections, include partnerships with other organizations and utilize KeepMovingOKC.org, a community calendar connecting people to free or low-cost physical activities.

“Obviously, there are many factors when it comes to improving community wellness,” said Nancy Anthony, president of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. “But getting active is something we can all do to help change that dreadful ranking.”

The Community Foundation will consider grants of up to $5,000 for projects with a limited reach and impact, and grants of up to $100,000 over two years ($50,000 per year) for programs with a greater reach and impact. Details on the grant guidelines can be found here.

“It’s going to take all of us to help Oklahoma City get fit; that’s why we’re opening grant applications to schools, churches, neighborhoods and nonprofits across the metro,” said Anthony. “If you’ve got a way to make our community healthier, we want to hear from you.”

The Community Foundation will host a grant information session on Thursday, December 9 at 2 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, located at 1000 N. Broadway.