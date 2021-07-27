Dead woman’s body wrapped in layers of plastic found in Norman home, court document reveals shocking new details

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – New documents obtained by KFOR shed light on the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic in a Norman home near the University of Oklahoma campus.

Students who live by the home told KFOR the discovery gives them an uneasy feeling.

“That’s not something that, just like, happens in Norman, Okla.,” said Genie Welbourne.

“That happened so close to us, and we just moved in, too,” said Micah Horn.

Norman Police Department patrol officers responded to the home in 700 block of West Lindsey Street. The man who lives there told police he moved into the residence in 2019, and, at the time, he allowed his friend to store things in the basement, but he knew nothing about a dead body in the basement. The man then gave consent to search the basement, according to court documents.

Detectives went into the basement and located an approximately 3-foot-by-4-foot container that had been wrapped in high-density plastic, packing tape and rope. The container was stored underneath the stairs of the basement and was not in sight, according to an affidavit.

The body of a missing woman was found in the basement of a Norman home.

As detectives cut the plastic wrapped around the body, they noticed an odor and insects. The State of Oklahoma Medical Examiner was contacted and the container was transported to the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner confirmed that the body belonged to a female.

After interviewing the homeowner’s daughter, police found out there were two additional people living with the homeowner and his family for a short period of time. Court documents do not reveal when the two additional people moved out.

During the interview, the daughter told police she overheard the two people talking about “a dead body in the basement” according to court documents.

On May 14, 2021, Norman police served a search warrant at the married couple’s apartment, and documents were recovered showing that they were receiving social security benefits intended for the husband’s special needs sister Margarita Sandoval, according to the affidavit.

Detectives reached out to Sandoval’s family members to locate her and learned that she has not been seen in a couple of years and that the family had reported her as a missing person in 2018, court documents revealed.

On Feb. 17, 2018, Margarita told an officer taking the report that her brother and sister-in-law, whom she was living with, were abusing her. The officer noted that at the time of the report, Margarita had bruises on her hands, arms and face, according to the affidavit. Norman police released this statement to KFOR regarding the report:

“We completed a thorough investigation into this report that included follow-ups from our agency. It was also referred to Adult Protective Services (APS). The victim declined to pursue charges. We did request that APS continue with its follow-up on the alleged situation.” NORMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

From January 2018 through April 2018, there were multiple reports generated by law enforcement and state agencies involving Sandoval. The last report that mentioned her was on April 16, 2018. Based on the timeline of facts, authorities know the last place Sandoval was living was her brother and sister-in-law’s apartment in Norman.

On June 21, 2021, Norman police detectives executed a warrant at the apartment and seized buccal swabs and photographs.

KFOR reached out to the police department for comment, and they told us Sandoval’s case is an ongoing death investigation.