OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans prepare for the upcoming election day, the deadline for absentee ballots is right around the corner.

Many Oklahomans who face the hassle of voting absentee must remember to get your ballot notarized. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, absentee voting is a secure and convenient way to exercise your right to vote.

Oklahomans can find several locations to get this done without being charged. Locations can include notary services at banks, tag agencies, UPS stores, tax preparation services and or ask your employer if someone is available at your place of work.

According to the State Election Board, absentee ballot requests must be received no later than 5 p.m., the third Monday (15 days) preceding the election. Except as allowed by law, only the voter may submit his or her own absentee ballot request.

There are several types of absentee ballots – each with specific instructions for requesting a ballot and returning a ballot.

Regardless of the type of absentee ballot you request or how you vote, Oklahoma law requires proof of identity.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot and vote by mail is 5 p.m. on Feb 20.

You can check your voter status on the state’s online voter portal.

Apply for Absentee Ballots Online (OK Voter Portal)

Download an Absentee Ballot Request Form