Deadline approaching for e3 program at Oklahoma City Public Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Virtual learning continues this week for Oklahoma City Public School students.

In fact, the district will be virtual through the end of this semester.

“It’s hard starting a new school just in general, but then to start it virtually, it’s been difficult,” said parent, Stephanie Burghart.

District leaders are now preparing for next semester.

Parents are making some big decisions about the future of their students.

This week, families can opt-in or opt -out of the virtual e3 learning plan for the spring semester.

“If you do opt-in to e3, if your student is in pre-k through 8th grade, we ask that you commit to that for 9 weeks. And if the student is in 9th through 12th grade, they need to commit to it for the entire semester,” said Crystal Raymond, OKCPS media relations manager.

It’s been a long journey to this point.

Parents, teachers, and administrators have juggled wanting their students in the classroom but also to keep them safe from COVID-19.

Socialization is the key reason Burghart says they opted for the A/B schedule for her 14-year-old son.

“What we try to do is just try to balance that socialization with other children versus being worried about infection,” she said.

Right now, around 4,400 OKCPS students are taking advantage of the e3 program, the district says. That’s out of the 31,138 total students enrolled.

“They’re online, and it’s self-paced, and they do have the option to meet with a teacher once in a while,” said Raymond.

The current plan for next semester is to get kids safely back in the classroom on the A/B schedule.

Parents still worry about the future.

“It is scary to think about the fact that if the numbers go down that OKCPS would choose to go back to in-person learning,” said Burghart.

You can contact your student’s school to opt-in or opt -out of the program.

OKCPS says all students do have an electronic device to learn on.

For more information, visit the district’s website.

