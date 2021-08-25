Deadline approaching for summer cooling assistance applications

During the offseason, many consumers invest in air conditioning covers to conceal them. They’re mostly available in white or ivory, though there are some available in darker colors.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans try to beat the heat, Oklahoma Human Services says it is still accepting applications for summer cooling assistance.

OKDHS is accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Energy Crisis Assistance Program.

To be eligible for assistance, officials say you must have the following:

Households which have received a 72-hour cut-off notice at the time of application, or an active cut-off order from their utility provider

Written notice from their utility provider for new service establishment or service restoration with minimum requirement security deposit, carryover debt or other fees

Written notice from their utility provider for refusing to deliver additional fuel without a minimum requirement payment

Apply online at www.okdhslive.org

Households with a member who is Native American can apply for LIHEAP ECAP online at www.okdhslive.org or with their tribe.

In order to apply, you need your most recent utility bill information from the home, your ID, Social Security number, and verification of income.

Applications are being accepted until Friday, Aug. 27.