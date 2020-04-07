Deadline extended: Clear your warrants at a reduced cost for overdue Oklahoma City tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The deadline to clear your warrants at a reduced cost for overdue Oklahoma City tickets has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the City of OKC, the deadline has been extended to Dec. 31.

Anyone with a warrant for an unpaid ticket for a Class “A” offense dated before July 1, 2017, can participate in the program, which reduces the penalty to a cost similar to a ticket paid on time. You won’t be arrested or go to jail.

For example, an overdue speeding ticket in warrant status could cost up to $613 to resolve — $420 for fines, costs and fees, plus a $193 for a failure to appear charge. But it can be resolved for $155 during the penalty reduction program.

“Overdue tickets this old prevent people from reinstating their driving privileges with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, and there’s also an active warrant,” said Municipal Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson. “So beyond encouraging compliance with enforcement of our ordinances, this makes sure an old speeding ticket isn’t the reason someone has trouble getting to work or to school. People can close the case and it won’t be hanging over their head anymore. It only makes sense to extend the deadline well beyond March 31 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.”

As with any case in Oklahoma City Municipal Court, people with financial difficulties can request a hearing for a judge to determine their ability to pay. Judges have discretion to waive or reduce fines, costs and fees for people who can’t afford them.

Call (405) 297-3898, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, to pay the ticket or request a hearing about financial difficulties.

All court sessions have been canceled through April 30 while the Shelter in Place order is in effect. Sessions will be rescheduled for later this spring or summer.

You can also visit this website for an online payment link and other details.