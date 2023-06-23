OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans in Cleveland, McClain, and Pottawatomie counties who were impacted by the April severe storms only have hours left to apply for assistance.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is June 23.

Survivors who were affected by the April 19 and April 20 straight-line winds, tornadoes, and severe weather are encouraged to file a claim for disaster-caused damage before they apply for FEMA assistance.

Organizers say you do not need to wait for your insurance settlement to apply.

Apply online here, or call 800-621-3362.