Deadline to register to vote in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you plan to get out and vote in November, it’s time to make sure that you are registered.

Friday, Oct. 9 is the voter registration deadline for Oklahomans who plan to vote in the November presidential election.

You can register to vote if you are a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oklahoma, and will be at least 18-years-old by the Nov. 3 election.

To register, you have to fill out a voter registration form, which are available at county election boards, post offices, and tag agencies. The form is also available online.

If you plan to vote absentee, the last day to request a ballot is Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

