Deadline to register to vote in state’s primary election quickly approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration for Oklahoma’s primary election is Friday.

The State Election Board’s new voter registration “wizard” makes it easier for Oklahomans to complete a Voter Registration Application.

Applicants who use the “wizard” will also receive a transaction code they can use to check the status of the application with their County Election Board.

“The new voter registration wizard allows you to complete your application online, then print, sign and mail the application to your County Election Board. By using the State Election Board’s website to fill out your application, you can be certain your personal information is safe and secure,” Ziriax said.

Voters can access the voter registration wizard through the OK Voter Portal.

In addition to the voter registration wizard, applicants can download a Voter Registration Application from the State Election Board’s website. Current voters can update their voter registration address online using the OK Voter Portal, if the new address is in the same county. Voters can also get a paper voter registration application from their county election board or at a voter registration agency, such as a tag agency.

Voter registration applications must be received by the Election Board or postmarked no later than Friday, June 5.

Visit the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information.

The Oklahoma Primary Election is Tuesday, June 30.