OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a deadly four-vehicle crash in Latimer County.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 16, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along US-270 in Latimer County.

Officials say a 2007 Dodge 1500 was heading eastbound on US 270 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2017 Ford F150.

The impact caused the F150 to go into eastbound traffic. It was then hit by a 2016 Chevy Equinox.

Investigators say the crash caused 68-year-old Donny Shadwick, the driver of the F150, and his passenger to be ejected from the truck.

At that point, Shadwick was hit by a 2007 Nissan Maxima.

Sadly, Shadwick was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Equinox was also taken to the hospital.

No one else was injured in the wreck.

Officials say the cause of the initial crash is still under investigation.