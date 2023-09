OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed it has shut down both directions of Turner Turnpike south of Luther. Drivers should expect delays.

Turner Turnpike, Image courtesy KFOR

OHP officials say, two vehicles are involved. One pickup hit the barrier wall and was hit by a semi. The driver of the pickup is deceased, according to OHP Trooper Brack Miller.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.