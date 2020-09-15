Deadly Bricktown shooting suspect captured

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have apprehended the suspected shooter in Sunday’s deadly shooting in Bricktown.

Dezvonte Jackson, 23, was arrested on a warrant for suspicion of first-degree murder.

Oklahoma City police released photos of several people they sought to question regarding the shooting death of 24-year-old Demonte Semmions in the 200 block of East Sheridan.

“Thanks to info from the public, investigators were able to quickly identify the shooter and obtain a first degree murder warrant for 23-year old Dezvonte Jackson,” Oklahoma City police said in a statement they released through social media.

The fatal shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. Jackson turned 23 on Sept. 12.

When police began investigating the scene where the shooting occurred, they did not have a suspect description, but they looked at surveillance footage and found that there was only one shooter.

MSgt. Gary Knight told KFOR on Tuesday that there were two people other people beside the alleged shooter wanted for questioning regarding the shooting. He said those two people have been identified, but charges are not being pursued against them.

“Right now the shooter was the only person who had a warrant for his arrest and he’s in custody. All that could change, but that’s up to the DA,” Knight said.

What led to the shooting is still under investigation, Knight said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Semmions’ family.

Sunday’s shooting in Bricktown is the fourth shooting in that area in the past couple of months, but the first that ended with a murder.

Gunshots rang out at Harkin’s theater in late July, sending one person to the hospital.

Another shooting that occurred two weeks later on Kings of Leon Lane led to a short chase.

A wild shootout was caught on surveillance video the very next week.

RECENT HEADLINES: