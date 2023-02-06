LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that involved a motor home in Love County.

Around 1 p.m. on Feb. 3, emergency crews were called to an accident along northbound I-35, near Marietta, in Love County.

Investigators say a semi-truck slowed down for an incident but a 1986 Chevy motor home, driven by 71-year-old Roger Hilburn, did not.

As a result, the motorhome crashed into the back of the semi-truck.

Hilburn, from California, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.