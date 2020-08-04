Deadly crash claims life of 86-year-old Oklahoma man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an 86-year-old Oklahoma man.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they responded to a deadly accident around 2 p.m. on Monday along Hwy 76 in Fox, Oklahoma.

Investigators say a 2018 Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound on Hwy 76 when a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV, driven by 86-year-old Richard Watkins, crashed into it.

According to the accident report, Watkins was heading eastbound out of a private driveway and was attempting to cross Hwy 76.

Officials say the ATV hit the pickup truck.

Authorities say Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene from a head injury.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter