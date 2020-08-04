Deadly crash claims life of 86-year-old Oklahoma man

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an 86-year-old Oklahoma man.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they responded to a deadly accident around 2 p.m. on Monday along Hwy 76 in Fox, Oklahoma.

Investigators say a 2018 Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound on Hwy 76 when a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV, driven by 86-year-old Richard Watkins, crashed into it.

According to the accident report, Watkins was heading eastbound out of a private driveway and was attempting to cross Hwy 76.

Officials say the ATV hit the pickup truck.

Authorities say Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene from a head injury.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: