Deadly crash in Pontotoc County under investigation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A deadly crash in Pontotoc County is under investigation.

Around 2 p.m. on June 30, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along U.S. 377 at County Rd. 1510.

Investigators say a 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by 33-year-old Donavon Gibbens was heading southbound on U.S. 377 as a 2015 Ford Fusion was heading northbound.

Troopers say Gibbens attempted to turn east onto County Rd. 1510 when he was hit by the Ford Fusion.

Sadly, Gibbens was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

At this point, the cause of the crash and the condition of the drivers is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report