Deadly crash in Pontotoc County under investigation

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A deadly crash in Pontotoc County is under investigation.

Around 2 p.m. on June 30, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along U.S. 377 at County Rd. 1510.

Investigators say a 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by 33-year-old Donavon Gibbens was heading southbound on U.S. 377 as a 2015 Ford Fusion was heading northbound.

Troopers say Gibbens attempted to turn east onto County Rd. 1510 when he was hit by the Ford Fusion.

Sadly, Gibbens was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

At this point, the cause of the crash and the condition of the drivers is under investigation.