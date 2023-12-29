OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators are now calling Thursday’s fatal shooting outside a 7-Eleven store a murder-suicide.

“These situations are really difficult,” said Brandon Pasley, one of the vice presidents for OKC’s YWCA.

The tragedy unfolded in broad daylight outside of the 7-Eleven near Czech Hall Road and West Reno Avenue. Police swarmed the area around 2:30 p.m.

“When they got here, they located one male and one female victim both shot. Both victims were transported to an area hospital,” said Msgt. Robbie Robinson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Both 23-year-old Elisabeth Anderson and 34-year-old Gavin Navitt died from their injuries.

According to OKCPD, the two used to be a couple. Thursday’s meeting was planned for Anderson to give Navitt back some of his things.

Instead, that exchange turned violent. Navitt shot Anderson multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

“While we are deeply saddened once again by this tragedy, unfortunately, we’re not surprised,” said Pasley.

According to Pasley, Oklahoma is ranked second in the nation for women being murdered by men in single victim, single offender homicides.

His best advice for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation as Anderson is to reach out to an advocate, someone who can safely remove you from a dangerous situation.

“An advocate can help you make those decisions as an expert in lethality in the incidence of domestic violence homicide,” said Pasley. “We wrap around each other in support and hope for a future when things are better.”

KFOR also reached out to 7-Eleven’s corporate office. We’re still waiting to hear back.