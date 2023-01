OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly vehicle accident that has left one woman dead and police searching for the vehicle.

Police officials say the accident took place just around 9:45 pm near North Rockwell and Melrose Lane with one adult female being hit by a black sedan that has fled the scene. The sedan is said to have front end damage.

No further information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.