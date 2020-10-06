Deadly home explosion caused more than $800,000 in property damage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an explosion that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a local neighborhood.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 24, Oklahoma City and Edmond firefighters were called to a home explosion near N.E. 140th and Midwest Blvd.

“I hear people screaming outside. There was a large explosion. I think someone’s house exploded,” a woman can be heard saying while on the phone with 911.

Officials soon learned that a family of four was inside the house when it suddenly exploded.

“The dad kept saying he plugged in the coffee pot and he was electrocuted. Obviously, he wasn’t electrocuted but he was shocked and the house blew up,” Patti Wommer said.

Neighbors rushed in to help Shawn Maguire, Tanda Maguire, and their son, Hayden.

“We heard Shawn, the dad crying because he couldn’t find his family and he couldn’t see. We helped him through the street. Another neighbor helped the mother, the wife. And another neighbor helped the son. And then we couldn’t find the daughter,” Wommer said.

Sadly, there was nothing they could do for 14-year-old Berklee Maguire, who was killed in the blast.

A family’s home exploded in Oklahoma City on the morning of 9/24/2020. The Maguire family lost their 14-year old daughter in the blast. The other three members were sent to the hospital. Picture courtesy Maguire family

Officials determined the explosion was caused by a fireplace log lighter that might have been installed before the family even moved into the home.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Assessor’s Office says in addition to the loss of life, the explosion caused more than $800,000 in property damage.

In all, seven homes suffered significant damage, which came to $812,875.

“This is a profound tragedy and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to those affected,” said Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein.

As they focus on recovery, some of the financial burden has been lifted off of the family.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $190,000 for the family’s recovery and medical expenses.

“We are so grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support. Continue praying for our family and know that we are praying for all of you,” a statement from the Maguire family read.

