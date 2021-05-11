Deadly NE Oklahoma City wreck kills one, injures nine with the initial vehicle causing the wreck splitting in half

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person died and nine others were injured Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Oklahoma City after a six-vehicle wreck that caused a massive scene.

The nine people injured were taken to area hospitals. Oklahoma Highway Patrol didn’t have any updates on their status. The mangled metal and crumpled wreckage laid on 10th Street between Sooner Road and Vicki Drive. One car was even split in half and part of it catapulted 20 feet away in the nearby field. At one point, the scene was so chaotic that emergency responders thought there were two people missing because they were unable to find their bodies.

One woman who was involved in the wreck said it all happened very fast.

“I’m just still shook up about it,” said Jacquelyn Williams, a driver involved in the wreck. “I didn’t know what to think. I just was glad to be alive.”

Oklahoma Highway Patrol took over the scene Tuesday afternoon. Trooper Eric Foster said one car was going eastbound on 10th Street at high speeds when it lost control.

“We’re out here doing our scientific measurements to try to determine all the dynamics around the crash,” Foster said.

Everything after that is unknown. At least six other vehicles were involved. The initial car that lost control was split in half, with part of it in the street and the other part in a nearby field.

“It does take a lot of different agencies to get something like this handled,” Foster said.

The wreck sent nine people to the hospital. The person who died is believed to be the person who drove the initial car that lost control.

“I heard a lot of tires, like people trying to stop,” Williams said. “It was just like a domino effect. All the cars just started hitting each other.”

Williams got a frightening first-hand experience of the wreck.

“That’s when I seen the car going over my car and the other cars hit into my car,” she said. “The car just broke up; it just broke up in half.”

Just shortly after, Williams was standing next to her daughter retelling the terrifying experience that almost took her life.

“I just thank God we’re OK,” Williams said. “I just hope to all the families, that everybody is OK.”

Highway patrol is still investigating what transpired in the wreck that made the scene so broad and what made the initial driver lose control. Initial information that came out stated officials on scene were looking for two people who may have been ejected from vehicles. It turns out that everyone is accounted for and no one is missing according to highway patrol.