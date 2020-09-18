Deadly OKC shooting victim identified

Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatal shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night.

Jonathan Rubio, 27, was found shot to death in a driveway in the 6600 block of South McLemore Drive.

Related Content Male victim found dead from gunshot wound in SW Oklahoma City

Police have not yet made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting.

Detectives are seeking information that will lead to an arrest.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200,” Oklahoma City police said in a news release.

LATEST HEADLINES: