Deadly Oklahoma City shooting leads to 23-year-old’s arrest; victim identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed another man in an Oklahoma City apartment this week.

On Thursday, around 7:50 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex at 7642 N.W. 10th for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Courtney Deveraux dead inside of an apartment.

Oklahoma City police say it appears Deveraux and 23-year-old Israel Pointer were inside of an apartment when Deveraux was shot and killed.

Pointer was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

This is Oklahoma City’s 17th homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.