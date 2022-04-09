NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police are investigating a deadly shooting near Oklahoma University’s campus late Saturday morning.

“It’s very eye-opening to me,” said Chase Masley, an OU student. “A place that I walk through every day has now become a crime scene.”

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday near West Lindsay Street and Elm Avenue.

The scene of a deadly shooting near the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman.

Police also confirmed that one person was killed in the incident.

“We were a little concerned, obviously, because it’s parents’ weekend,” said Collin Chapman, another student. “It’s a gorgeous day and seeing something like this happen is pretty crazy.”

Norman police did not directly say if a suspect was taken into custody, but in a statement said, “All involved parties are accounted for — no one is outstanding – and there is no further threat to the public related to this incident. Investigation is ongoing.”